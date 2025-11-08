Wucherpfennig’s 14 lead Fairfield over NJIT 74-53

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Declan Wucherpfennig had 14 points in Fairfield’s 74-53 victory over NJIT on Saturday. Wucherpfennig also had…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Declan Wucherpfennig had 14 points in Fairfield’s 74-53 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Wucherpfennig also had eight rebounds for the Stags (1-1). Braden Sparks scored 14 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range. Tony Williams went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Highlanders (1-1) were led in scoring by David Bolden, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. NJIT also got eight points and two blocks from Ari Fulton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

