Wright’s 29 help UNC Asheville knock off Lipscomb 69-64

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright’s 29 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Lipscomb 69-64 on Tuesday. Wright shot 10 for…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright’s 29 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Lipscomb 69-64 on Tuesday.

Wright shot 10 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (1-2). Kameron Taylor added 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 10 from the line while they also had seven rebounds and five assists. Daniel Thomas shot 2 of 3 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with six points, while adding nine rebounds.

Grant Asman finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Bisons (0-3). Mateo Esmeraldo added 12 points, six assists and two steals for Lipscomb. Titas Sargiunas had eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.