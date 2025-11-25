Wright State visits Stetson after Copeland’s 25-point game

Wright State Raiders (3-3) at Stetson Hatters (3-3) DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -8.5; over/under…

Wright State Raiders (3-3) at Stetson Hatters (3-3)

DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts Wright State after Ethan Copeland scored 25 points in Stetson’s 99-80 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Hatters have gone 3-0 in home games. Stetson ranks eighth in the ASUN with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Janusz Ratowski averaging 2.0.

The Raiders have gone 0-1 away from home. Wright State ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrea Holden averaging 2.2.

Stetson averages 76.2 points, 13.4 more per game than the 62.8 Wright State allows. Wright State averages 81.3 points per game, equal to what Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copeland averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jamie Phillips Jr. is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.0 points.

Michael Cooper is averaging 14 points for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.