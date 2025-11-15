Wright State takes on Evansville following Williams’ 20-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (0-3) at Wright State Raiders (2-1) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts…

Evansville Purple Aces (0-3) at Wright State Raiders (2-1)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Evansville after Breezie Williams scored 20 points in Wright State’s 122-47 victory against the Wilberforce Bulldogs.

Wright State went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Raiders averaged 63.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

Evansville finished 7-25 overall last season while going 0-15 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 11.5 assists per game on 20.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.