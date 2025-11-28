Wright State Raiders travel to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls

Wright State Raiders (4-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic…

Wright State Raiders (4-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3)

Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Wright State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Owls have gone 2-1 at home. Florida Atlantic is the leader in the AAC with 15.8 fast break points.

The Raiders have gone 1-2 away from home. Wright State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida Atlantic makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Wright State averages 14.4 more points per game (79.9) than Florida Atlantic allows to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Rylee Sagester is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.9 points. Breezie Williams is averaging 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

