Wright State defeats Ohio Wesleyan 100-47

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Andrea Holden had 16 points in Wright State’s 100-47 victory over Ohio Wesleyan on Thursday.

Holden added five rebounds for the Raiders (3-3). Alex Bruskotter scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Michael Imariagbe shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, and added 10 rebounds.

Peyton Frey led the way for the Battling Bishops with nine points. Jessee Battle added six points for Ohio Wesleyan, and Jackson Williams had five points.

