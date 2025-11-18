Wright leads Harvard against Boston College after 23-point showing

Harvard Crimson (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (3-2) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Boston College after…

Harvard Crimson (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (3-2)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Boston College after Abigail Wright scored 23 points in Harvard’s 76-65 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC with 15.8 assists per game led by Athena Tomlinson averaging 8.0.

The Crimson are 0-3 on the road. Harvard ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Boston College is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard scores 5.0 more points per game (65.8) than Boston College gives up to opponents (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jocelyne Grier is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.8 points. Teionni McDaniel is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.6 points.

Nina Emnace averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Karlee White is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

