Woods scores 24 in Tulane’s 85-72 win over Samford

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Asher Woods scored 24 points as Tulane beat Samford 85-72 on Monday.

Woods shot 7 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Rowan Brumbaugh had 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jadin Booth led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 34 points. Dylan Faulkner added 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Samford. Keaton Norris also put up 10 points and seven assists.

