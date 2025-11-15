Wofford set for road matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State squares…

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State squares off against Wofford.

Appalachian State finished 13-17 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Wofford went 17-12 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Terriers averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.