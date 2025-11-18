Live Radio
Wofford hosts North Florida following Oriol’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:43 AM

North Florida Ospreys (1-2) at Wofford Terriers (2-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Wofford after Kamrin Oriol scored 30 points in North Florida’s 122-67 victory over the New College of Florida Mighty Banyans.

Wofford went 7-6 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Terriers averaged 6.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

North Florida finished 8-11 in ASUN games and 7-10 on the road last season. The Ospreys averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 38.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

