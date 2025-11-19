Wofford hosts North Florida following Oriol’s 30-point game

North Florida Ospreys (1-2) at Wofford Terriers (2-2) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -8.5;…

North Florida Ospreys (1-2) at Wofford Terriers (2-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -8.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Wofford after Kamrin Oriol’s 30-point outing in North Florida’s 122-67 victory over the New College of Florida Mighty Banyans.

Wofford went 19-16 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Terriers averaged 14.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

North Florida finished 7-10 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Ospreys averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

