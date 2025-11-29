Wofford hosts Georgia Southern following Mundy’s 24-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-3) at Wofford Terriers (2-4) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Georgia…

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-3) at Wofford Terriers (2-4)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Georgia Southern after Gabby Mundy scored 24 points in Wofford’s 80-54 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Terriers have gone 1-1 in home games. Wofford leads the SoCon averaging 76.0 points and is shooting 43.2%.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Georgia Southern allows 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Wofford is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 5.2 more points per game (76.0) than Wofford gives up to opponents (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mundy is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 10.5 points.

Destiny Garrett is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Jashanti Simmons is averaging 13.7 points.

