Wofford faces Charlotte, aims to end 3-game slide

Wofford Terriers (1-3) at Charlotte 49ers (3-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Charlotte.

The 49ers have gone 1-1 at home. Charlotte ranks seventh in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Wofford went 17-12 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 59.9 points per game and shot 36.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

