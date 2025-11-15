Wofford defeats Bellarmine 94-86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nils Machowski’s 28 points helped Wofford defeat Bellarmine 94-86 on Saturday. Machowski shot 5 for 11…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nils Machowski’s 28 points helped Wofford defeat Bellarmine 94-86 on Saturday.

Machowski shot 5 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 14 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (2-2). Kahmare Holmes scored 24 points and added six rebounds. Luke Flynn shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Knights (1-3) were led by Brian Waddell and Jack Karasinski with 23 points apiece. Tyler Doyle finished with 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.