Wisconsin visits Marquette following Mason’s 25-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Wisconsin after Jaidynn Mason scored 25 points in Marquette’s 89-57 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

Marquette finished 13-2 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 15.8 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Wisconsin finished 2-9 on the road and 13-17 overall a season ago. The Badgers averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

