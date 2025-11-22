Wisconsin hosts Detroit Mercy following Krahn’s 25-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Detroit Mercy…

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-1)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Detroit Mercy after Lily Krahn scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 74-53 win over the UIC Flames.

The Badgers have gone 4-0 at home. Wisconsin has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Detroit Mercy finished 15-15 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Titans averaged 63.9 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 15.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

