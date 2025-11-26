Wisconsin Badgers face the Providence Friars

Providence Friars (4-2) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Wisconsin square off…

Providence Friars (4-2) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Wisconsin square off in San Diego, California.

The Badgers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Wisconsin has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Friars have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Providence scores 93.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Wisconsin scores 88.6 points, 6.1 more per game than the 82.5 Providence gives up. Providence scores 21.6 more points per game (93.2) than Wisconsin gives up (71.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jason Edwards is averaging 19.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

