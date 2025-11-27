Wisconsin Badgers face the Providence Friars

Providence Friars (4-2) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -6.5; over/under is…

Providence Friars (4-2) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (4-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -6.5; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces Providence in San Diego, California.

The Badgers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Wisconsin scores 88.6 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Friars are 4-2 in non-conference play. Providence is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wisconsin scores 88.6 points, 6.1 more per game than the 82.5 Providence gives up. Providence scores 21.6 more points per game (93.2) than Wisconsin allows (71.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Stefan Vaaks is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 14.8 points. Jason Edwards is averaging 19.3 points and 4.2 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

