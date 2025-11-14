Winthrop takes on Mercer after Duncomb’s 21-point showing

Mercer Bears (2-1) at Winthrop Eagles (1-2) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Mercer…

Mercer Bears (2-1) at Winthrop Eagles (1-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Mercer after Logan Duncomb scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 72-66 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Winthrop finished 23-11 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 84.7 points per game last season, 19.1 on free throws and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Mercer went 14-19 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Bears shot 43.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.