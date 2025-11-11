Winthrop plays Coastal Carolina for non-conference matchup

Winthrop Eagles (1-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1) Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3;…

Winthrop Eagles (1-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Winthrop in non-conference action.

Coastal Carolina finished 6-8 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Chanticleers gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Winthrop finished 5-8 on the road and 23-11 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 7.9 steals, 3.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

