Winthrop knocks off Jackson State 80-62

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Logan Duncomb scored 14 points as Winthrop beat Jackson State 80-62 on Sunday night.

Duncomb shot 6 of 10 from the field for the Eagles (3-3). Seifeldin Hendawy shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Tai Hamilton shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Dorian McMillian finished with 19 points and five assists for the Tigers (0-6). Jayme Mitchell added 16 points for Jackson State. Tamarion Hoover also had 12 points and two blocks. The loss is the seventh in a row, dating to last season, for the Tigers.

