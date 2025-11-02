Winthrop hosts Queens in season opener

Queens Royals vs. Winthrop Eagles Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 8 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is…

Queens Royals vs. Winthrop Eagles

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 8 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop begins the season at home against Queens.

Winthrop finished 23-11 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 84.7 points per game last season, 40.4 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Queens went 20-15 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Royals averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.