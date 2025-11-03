Winthrop hosts Queens for season opener

Queens Royals vs. Winthrop Eagles Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 8 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is…

Queens Royals vs. Winthrop Eagles

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 8 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop opens the season at home against Queens.

Winthrop finished 23-11 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 78.0 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Queens finished 20-15 overall with an 8-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Royals allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

