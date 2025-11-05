Winthrop Eagles travel to take on the Chicago State Cougars

Winthrop Eagles (0-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-1) Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Winthrop. Chicago…

Winthrop Eagles (0-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Winthrop.

Chicago State finished 7-26 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Cougars averaged 60.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

Winthrop went 5-9 on the road and 16-15 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 60.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.3 last season.

