Winthrop Eagles play the SMU Mustangs

SMU Mustangs (1-5) vs. Winthrop Eagles (4-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Winthrop meet at Trojan Fieldhouse at Moore Physical Education Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Eagles are 4-3 in non-conference play. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Amourie Porter paces the Eagles with 6.7 boards.

The Mustangs have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. SMU has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Winthrop’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Pierfax is scoring 14.0 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Eagles. Porter is averaging 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.2%.

Kyla Deck is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 steals. Zahra King is averaging 12.7 points and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

