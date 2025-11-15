Winthrop defeats Mercer 105-69

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Rozier had 20 points, and Josh Meo added 18 off the bench for Winthrop…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Rozier had 20 points, and Josh Meo added 18 off the bench for Winthrop in a 105-69 win against Mercer on Saturday.

Rozier shot 7 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (2-2). Meo was 5 of 6 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Kody Clouet added 14 points, going 3 for 5 from 3-point range.

Winthrop led just 31-30 at the 6:34 mark in the first quarter before going on 12-1 run to take a 50-39 lead into the half.

The Bears (2-2) were led by Kyle Cuffe Jr., who posted 17 points off the bench, shooting 6 for 12, but turning the ball over five times. Baraka Okojie added 16 points, also committing five turnovers. Winthrop had 27 points off 19 Bears turnovers.

