Winthrop and Queens (NC) to meet in out-of-conference matchup

Queens (NC) Royals (2-1) at Winthrop Eagles (1-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) heads to Winthrop for a non-conference matchup.

Winthrop went 9-4 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Eagles gave up 61.3 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Queens (NC) finished 4-10 on the road and 10-19 overall last season. The Royals averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

