Wilson scores 21, Toledo takes down Troy 75-68

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 21 points as Toledo beat Troy 75-68 on Monday. Wilson shot 9…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sonny Wilson scored 21 points as Toledo beat Troy 75-68 on Monday.

Wilson shot 9 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line for the Rockets (4-2). Kyler Vanderjagt added 17 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Leroy Blyden Jr. shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Trojans (4-4) were led in scoring by Theo Seng, who finished with 18 points. Cooper Campbell added 12 points and five assists for Troy. Thomas Dowd had 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Wilson scored seven points in the first half and Toledo went into the break trailing 36-30. Toledo went on a 15-0 run to take the lead at 55-45 with 11:09 left in the half. Wilson scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.