Wilson leads No. 18 North Carolina against Radford after 24-point outing

Radford Highlanders (2-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -21.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina takes on Radford after Caleb Wilson scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 87-74 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

North Carolina finished 23-14 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tar Heels allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Radford went 20-13 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

