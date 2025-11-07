Wilson leads Army against St. Thomas after 20-point performance

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army visits St. Thomas after…

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1)

Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits St. Thomas after Taylor Wilson scored 20 points in Army’s 86-50 win against the Pace Setters.

St. Thomas finished 16-14 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Tommies allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Army went 12-5 on the road and 25-8 overall last season. The Black Knights averaged 62.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 56.6 last season.

