Wilson and UC Davis host Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5) at UC Davis Aggies (4-2)

Davis, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts Louisiana after Marcus Wilson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 95-79 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nils Cooper averaging 2.0.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-4 on the road. Louisiana is eighth in the Sun Belt giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

UC Davis makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Louisiana averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UC Davis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Jaxon Olvera is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

