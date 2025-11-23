Williams scores 32, Brumbaugh adds 27 to help Tulane beat BC kin OT at Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Curtis Williams Jr. scored a career-high 32 points Rowan Brumbaugh added 27 points, and Tulane beat…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Curtis Williams Jr. scored a career-high 32 points Rowan Brumbaugh added 27 points, and Tulane beat Boston College 93-90 in overtime on Sunday night in the consolation game at the Charleston Classic — Lowcountry Bracket.

Brumbaugh dribbled into the paint and then kicked it out to Williams for a 3-pointer that gave the Green Wave a 90-87 lead with 2:34 left in the game. Chase Forte answered with a 3 before Williams made a layup to give Tulane a 92-90 lead with 1:08 to play.

Donald Hand Jr. scored 26 points for Boston College (3-4). Chase Forte made 5 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Fred Payne added 15 points.

Payne missed a potential tying half-court heave at the buzzer.

Boden Kapke hit a 3-pointer from the logo that made it 86-all with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Williams grabbed nine rebounds and made 12 of 18 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Brumbaugh finished with seven rebounds and five assists.

Hand scored six points in a 10-2 run to close the first half that gave Boston College its first lead of the game at 40-39. Hand was fouled on a 3-point shot at the buzzer and made all three free throws to cap the spurt.

The game featured 12 lead changes and 14 ties.

