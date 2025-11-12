Williams puts up 28 in North Alabama’s 87-83 OT win against Northwestern State

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Corneilous Williams had 28 points in North Alabama’s 87-83 overtime win against Northwestern State on Tuesday…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Corneilous Williams had 28 points in North Alabama’s 87-83 overtime win against Northwestern State on Tuesday night.

Williams also contributed 16 rebounds and three steals for the Lions (2-1). Donte Bacchus scored 16 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 12 for 19 from the line and added 14 rebounds. Kevin de Kovachich shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Micah Thomas led the Demons (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Izzy Miles added 16 points and two steals for Northwestern State. Chris Mubiru finished with 10 points.

Miles hit a jumper with 30 seconds left in regulation that made it 70-all and eventually forced overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.