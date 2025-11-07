Williams pours in 22, de Kovachich adds 18 in North Alabama’s 90-84 win over Lane

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Corneilous Williams scored 22 points, Kevin de Kovachich added 18, and Donte Bacchus had 16 to…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Corneilous Williams scored 22 points, Kevin de Kovachich added 18, and Donte Bacchus had 16 to lead North Alabama 90-84 past Lane College on Friday.

Dallas Howell’s 10 points and Canin Jefferson’s eight made it a combined 74 points for the Lions’ starters.

Williams added 12 rebounds for the Lions (1-1). De Kovachich scored added five assists and three steals. Donte Bacchus shot 5 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds.

Elijah Lewis led the way for the Division-II Dragons with 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Chase Murray added 14 points and two steals, while Jarrell Love finished with 11 points.

Lane took a 41-39 lead into the first half, before the Lions went on a 13-1 scoring run early in the second half.

