Williams leads UAPB against Loyola Marymount after 31-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-2) at Loyola Marymount Lions (2-0)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Loyola Marymount after Quion Williams’ 31-point showing in UAPB’s 83-74 loss to the Portland Pilots.

Loyola Marymount went 11-6 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

UAPB finished 6-25 overall last season while going 2-17 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 7.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

