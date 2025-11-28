Williams leads Tulane against Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (0-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2) New Orleans; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2)

New Orleans; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays Nicholls State after Curtis Williams scored 32 points in Tulane’s 93-90 overtime win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Green Wave have gone 2-1 in home games. Tulane has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonels are 0-5 on the road. Nicholls State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tulane scores 76.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 80.8 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 66.2 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 79.3 Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Green Wave. Williams is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Trae English is averaging 13.8 points for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.