Williams leads San Diego State against Santa Clara after 25-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (3-2) at San Diego State Aztecs (3-1)

San Diego; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Santa Clara after Nala Williams scored 25 points in San Diego State’s 78-48 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

San Diego State went 10-5 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Aztecs averaged 68.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.6 last season.

The Broncos are 1-1 on the road. Santa Clara ranks 159th in college basketball averaging 10.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 31.6% from deep. Ava Schmidt leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

