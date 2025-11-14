Williams leads Sacramento State against UC Davis after 30-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (2-1) at UC Davis Aggies (2-1) Davis, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5;…

Sacramento State Hornets (2-1) at UC Davis Aggies (2-1)

Davis, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento State take on UC Davis after Mikey Williams scored 30 points in Sacramento State’s 92-87 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

UC Davis finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Aggies averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from beyond the arc.

Sacramento State went 3-16 in Big Sky play and 2-13 on the road last season. The Hornets gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

