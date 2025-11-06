Williams leads Portland against UAPB after 25-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) at Portland Pilots (1-0)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -16; over/under is 162
BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts UAPB after Cameron Williams scored 25 points in Portland’s 120-83 win over the Willamette Bearcats.
Portland finished 9-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Pilots allowed opponents to score 80.4 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.
UAPB went 6-25 overall last season while going 2-17 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 7.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.
