Williams leads Portland against UAPB after 25-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) at Portland Pilots (1-0)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -16; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts UAPB after Cameron Williams scored 25 points in Portland’s 120-83 win over the Willamette Bearcats.

Portland finished 9-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Pilots allowed opponents to score 80.4 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

UAPB went 6-25 overall last season while going 2-17 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 7.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

