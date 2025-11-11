Williams leads North Alabama against Northwestern State after 22-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (0-2) at North Alabama Lions (1-1) Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5;…

Northwestern State Demons (0-2) at North Alabama Lions (1-1)

Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Northwestern State after Corneilous Williams scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 90-84 win over the Lane Dragons.

North Alabama finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Lions gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

Northwestern State went 17-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Demons averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

