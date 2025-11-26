Williams leads Louisiana Tech against Indiana State after 23-point outing

Indiana State Sycamores (4-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5;…

Indiana State Sycamores (4-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Indiana State after Scooter Williams Jr. scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech’s 60-51 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

Louisiana Tech finished 20-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.

The Sycamores are 1-2 on the road. Indiana State is 4-2 against opponents over .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.