Williams leads Louisiana Tech against Indiana State after 23-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (4-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Indiana State after Scooter Williams Jr. scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech’s 60-51 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

Louisiana Tech finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

The Sycamores are 1-2 on the road. Indiana State is fourth in the MVC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Scott averaging 2.5.

