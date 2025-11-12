Williams leads Lafayette against Cornell after 20-point showing

Cornell Big Red (0-2) at Lafayette Leopards (1-2) Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Cornell after…

Cornell Big Red (0-2) at Lafayette Leopards (1-2)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Cornell after Caleb Williams scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 97-60 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Lafayette went 10-6 at home last season while going 13-20 overall. The Leopards allowed opponents to score 68.9 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Cornell finished 10-6 in Ivy League action and 8-5 on the road a season ago. The Big Red averaged 85.1 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 33.6 from deep.

