Williams leads Grand Canyon against Northwestern State after 20-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (1-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -17.5; over/under…

Northwestern State Demons (1-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Northwestern State after Makaih Williams scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 78-64 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

Grand Canyon went 26-8 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Antelopes shot 45.6% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Demons have gone 0-4 away from home. Northwestern State gives up 84.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

