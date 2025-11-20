Williams leads Grand Canyon against Northwestern State after 20-point game

Northwestern State Demons (1-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Northwestern…

Northwestern State Demons (1-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-2)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Northwestern State after Makaih Williams scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 78-64 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

Grand Canyon went 26-8 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Antelopes gave up 69.5 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

The Demons are 0-4 on the road. Northwestern State has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

