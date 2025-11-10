Williams leads Charleston Southern against Citadel after 22-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -4.5;…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Citadel after Luke Williams scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 106-71 win over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

Citadel finished 5-25 overall last season while going 5-12 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 66.6 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

Charleston Southern finished 6-11 in Big South play and 3-14 on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers gave up 78.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

