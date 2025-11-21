Williams-Dryden scores 22 as West Georgia defeats South Carolina Upstate 72-64

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 22 points as West Georgia beat South Carolina Upstate 72-64 on Friday night.…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 22 points as West Georgia beat South Carolina Upstate 72-64 on Friday night.

Josh Smith went 7 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 18 points for the Wolves (4-2). JaVar Daniel finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Mason Bendinger led the way for the Spartans (3-4) with 21 points. Carmelo Adkins added 19 points for South Carolina Upstate. Learic Davis also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

