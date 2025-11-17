Williams and Holloman lead No. 25 NC State past VCU 85-79 in return to Top 25

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 28 points, Tre Holloman added 25 and No. 25 North Carolina State marked…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 28 points, Tre Holloman added 25 and No. 25 North Carolina State marked its first appearance in the national rankings this season by beating VCU 85-79 on Monday night.

Matt Able had 12 points off the bench and Ven-Allen Lubin provided 11 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0), who overcame 17 turnovers.

Holloman made six free throws in the final 18 seconds to help N.C. State win its first November game in the Top 25 in 13 years.

Barry Evans had 18 points and Jadrian Tracey scored 16, including four 3-pointers, for the Rams (2-2). Lazar Djokovic finished with 13.

N.C. State coach Will Wade spent two seasons (2015-17) as VCU’s coach, and his former team refused to fade away.

The Wolfpack are 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season after winning for the 70th time in their last 74 nonconference home games.

N.C. State enjoyed a 27-12 advantage at the free-throw line, boosted by Holloman’s 10-for-10 performance. Thirteen of VCU’s 27 field goals were 3-pointers.

Williams, a senior transfer from Texas Tech, made nine of 15 shots from the field.

VCU pulled even at 63 following a couple of N.C. State turnovers. Williams had six of the Wolfpack’s next 13 points as they built a 76-71 lead.

Tracey missed a potential tying 3 with about a minute remaining and was off the mark on another shot that could have tied it with 20 seconds left.

N.C. State led 39-35 at halftime.

