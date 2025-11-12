Williams’ 32 pushes N.C. State over UNC Greensboro 110-64

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Darrion Williams erupted for 32 points and Paul McNeil Jr. scored 27 as N.C. State overwhelmed…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Darrion Williams erupted for 32 points and Paul McNeil Jr. scored 27 as N.C. State overwhelmed UNC Greensboro 110-64 on Wednesday night.

Williams shot 12 of 19 from the field and hit six 3-pointers, powering a Wolfpack offense that closed the night shooting 56% and 16 of 32 from deep. McNeil added five rebounds and hit six 3-pointers, fueling a barrage that turned a 10-point halftime lead into a runaway.

Quadir Copeland added 13 points and six assists, and N.C. State (3-0) got 25 points from its bench, including nine from Jerry Deng and 10 from Matt Able.

The Pack put the game out of reach with a 19-6 surge early in the second half, sparked by Williams’ three triples in a four-minute span. A McNeil 3-pointer with 7:45 left made it 83-54, and Williams buried back-to-back 3s to stretch the lead to 96-54 with just over four minutes remaining.

UNCG (0-3) couldn’t match N.C. State’s pace or perimeter shooting but got 21 points from Donald Whitehead Jr., who hit four of the Spartans’ eight 3s. Justin Neely posted nine points and 13 rebounds.

The Spartans shot 32% overall, committed 15 turnovers and were outscored 63-27 after halftime. N.C. State won the boards 43-33 and recorded nine steals and four blocks.

