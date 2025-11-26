Williams’ 20 lead Duquesne past Central State (Ohio) 101-80

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmie Williams’ 20 points helped Duquesne defeat Division II Central State (Ohio) 101-80 on Wednesday. Williams shot…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmie Williams’ 20 points helped Duquesne defeat Division II Central State (Ohio) 101-80 on Wednesday.

Williams shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Dukes (5-2). Cam Crawford scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Maximus Edwards shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Keionte Cornelius led the way for the Marauders with 22 points. Central State also got 17 points and four steals from Ramar Pryor. Javantae Randle also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.